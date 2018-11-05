KDDL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 44.08 crore, up 11.34% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 44.08 crore in September 2018 up 11.34% from Rs. 39.59 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2018 up 30.32% from Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.77 crore in September 2018 up 16.45% from Rs. 8.39 crore in September 2017.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.16 in September 2017.

KDDL shares closed at 396.10 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.26% returns over the last 6 months and 68.05% over the last 12 months.