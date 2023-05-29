KDDL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.74 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.74 crore in March 2023 up 36.79% from Rs. 61.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2023 up 53.39% from Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.90 crore in March 2023 up 64.28% from Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2022.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.49 in March 2022.

KDDL shares closed at 1,123.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.80% returns over the last 6 months and 62.09% over the last 12 months.