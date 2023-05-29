English
    KDDL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.74 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.74 crore in March 2023 up 36.79% from Rs. 61.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2023 up 53.39% from Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.90 crore in March 2023 up 64.28% from Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2022.

    KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.49 in March 2022.

    KDDL shares closed at 1,123.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.80% returns over the last 6 months and 62.09% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.7476.1361.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.7476.1361.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.3619.6315.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.49-1.180.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6320.6417.36
    Depreciation3.323.172.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.2119.2116.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7314.668.68
    Other Income2.853.162.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5817.8210.96
    Interest2.612.231.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.9715.599.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.9715.599.02
    Tax4.303.960.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.6711.638.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.6711.638.26
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.979.136.49
    Diluted EPS9.979.136.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.979.136.49
    Diluted EPS9.979.136.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am