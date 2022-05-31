 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KDDL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore in March 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 50.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2022 up 75% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2022 up 15.78% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2021.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.05 in March 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 728.15 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and 156.48% over the last 12 months.

KDDL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.95 56.80 50.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.95 56.80 50.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.88 14.09 13.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.40 0.21 -1.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.36 16.21 14.56
Depreciation 2.98 2.93 2.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.65 14.75 11.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.68 8.61 9.26
Other Income 2.28 1.29 -0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.96 9.90 9.10
Interest 1.94 1.97 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.02 7.93 6.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.02 7.93 6.89
Tax 0.76 2.30 2.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.26 5.63 4.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.26 5.63 4.72
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 11.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.49 4.42 4.05
Diluted EPS 6.49 4.42 4.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.49 4.42 4.05
Diluted EPS 6.49 4.42 4.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KDDL #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 01:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.