KDDL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore in March 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 50.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2022 up 75% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.94 crore in March 2022 up 15.78% from Rs. 12.04 crore in March 2021.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.05 in March 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 728.15 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and 156.48% over the last 12 months.