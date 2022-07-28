 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KDDL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.04 crore, up 49.31% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

Net Sales at Rs 69.04 crore in June 2022 up 49.31% from Rs. 46.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.52 crore in June 2022 up 573.45% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.43 crore in June 2022 up 215.65% from Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2021.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 14.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in June 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 782.45 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.92% returns over the last 6 months and 116.15% over the last 12 months.

KDDL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69.04 61.95 46.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 69.04 61.95 46.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.44 15.88 13.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.20 0.40 -1.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.03 17.36 15.49
Depreciation 3.07 2.98 2.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.61 16.65 11.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.09 8.68 4.45
Other Income 12.27 2.28 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.36 10.96 5.78
Interest 1.80 1.94 1.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.56 9.02 3.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.56 9.02 3.90
Tax 4.04 0.76 1.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.52 8.26 2.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.52 8.26 2.75
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 12.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.54 6.49 2.23
Diluted EPS 14.54 6.49 2.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.54 6.49 2.23
Diluted EPS 14.54 6.49 2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
