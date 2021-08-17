KDDL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.24 crore, up 120.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.24 crore in June 2021 up 120.3% from Rs. 20.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021 up 157.05% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2021 up 1709.26% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2020.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.13 in June 2020.

KDDL shares closed at 362.05 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.25% returns over the last 6 months and 145.57% over the last 12 months.