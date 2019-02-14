KDDL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore in December 2018 up 19.55% from Rs. 35.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2018 down 22.8% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2018 down 7.43% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2017.

KDDL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.89 in December 2017.

KDDL shares closed at 428.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.55% returns over the last 6 months and 14.38% over the last 12 months.