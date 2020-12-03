KDDL Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 139.41 crore, down 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.41 crore in September 2020 down 11.99% from Rs. 158.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2020 up 526.87% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.45 crore in September 2020 up 16.55% from Rs. 20.12 crore in September 2019.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2019.

KDDL shares closed at 186.90 on December 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.79% returns over the last 6 months and -42.57% over the last 12 months.