KDDL Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 158.41 crore, up 1.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.41 crore in September 2019 up 1.22% from Rs. 156.50 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2019 down 112.55% from Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.12 crore in September 2019 up 34.22% from Rs. 14.99 crore in September 2018.
KDDL shares closed at 349.40 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.46% over the last 12 months.
|KDDL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.41
|152.69
|156.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.41
|152.69
|156.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.97
|13.67
|12.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|89.22
|94.69
|86.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.27
|-23.50
|-4.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.08
|25.76
|20.57
|Depreciation
|12.37
|10.86
|3.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.30
|24.01
|28.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.74
|7.20
|10.16
|Other Income
|2.01
|0.78
|1.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.75
|7.98
|11.76
|Interest
|7.33
|6.46
|3.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.42
|1.52
|8.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.42
|1.52
|8.07
|Tax
|1.75
|1.45
|2.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.33
|0.07
|5.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.33
|0.07
|5.46
|Minority Interest
|0.62
|0.20
|-0.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.04
|-0.01
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.67
|0.26
|5.34
|Equity Share Capital
|11.63
|11.63
|11.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.21
|4.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.21
|4.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.21
|4.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.21
|4.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
