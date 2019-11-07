KDDL Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 158.41 crore, up 1.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.41 crore in September 2019 up 1.22% from Rs. 156.50 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2019 down 112.55% from Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.12 crore in September 2019 up 34.22% from Rs. 14.99 crore in September 2018.

KDDL shares closed at 349.40 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.46% over the last 12 months.