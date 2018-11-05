KDDL Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 156.50 crore, Up 55.37% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are: Net Sales at Rs 156.50 crore in September 2018 Up 55.37% from Rs. 100.73 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2018 Up 260.81% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in September 2018 Up 95.69% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2017. KDDL EPS has Increased to Rs. 4.88 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2017. KDDL shares closed at 396.10 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.26% returns over the last 6 months and 68.05% over the last 12 months. KDDL Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 156.50 145.25 100.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 156.50 145.25 100.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 12.40 10.57 16.68 Purchase of Traded Goods 86.49 82.11 63.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.97 -7.79 -24.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.57 20.00 16.00 Depreciation 3.23 3.22 2.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.62 27.91 22.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.16 9.23 4.06 Other Income 1.60 1.94 0.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.76 11.17 4.71 Interest 3.69 3.67 3.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.07 7.50 1.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 8.07 7.50 1.46 Tax 2.61 2.50 0.55 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.46 5.00 0.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.46 5.00 0.91 Minority Interest -0.12 -0.36 0.57 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.34 4.64 1.48 Equity Share Capital 11.22 11.22 10.84 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.88 4.55 0.84 Diluted EPS 4.87 4.54 0.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.88 4.55 0.84 Diluted EPS 4.87 4.54 0.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 5, 2018 10:07 am