KDDL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.90 crore, up 26.77% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

Net Sales at Rs 225.90 crore in March 2022 up 26.77% from Rs. 178.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.76 crore in March 2022 up 12.61% from Rs. 29.98 crore in March 2021.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.70 in March 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 729.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months and 157.85% over the last 12 months.

KDDL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 225.90 258.07 178.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 225.90 258.07 178.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.45 14.49 14.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 121.07 166.73 97.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.11 -27.84 -10.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.91 31.91 25.96
Depreciation 11.70 12.01 10.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.75 34.55 23.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.13 26.22 16.38
Other Income 2.93 3.40 2.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.06 29.62 19.07
Interest 6.44 6.50 6.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.62 23.12 12.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.62 23.12 12.68
Tax 4.50 6.65 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.12 16.47 8.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.12 16.47 8.91
Minority Interest -1.50 -2.85 -1.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.05 0.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.66 13.67 7.80
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 11.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.59 10.73 6.70
Diluted EPS 7.59 10.73 6.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.59 10.73 6.70
Diluted EPS 7.59 10.73 6.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
