KDDL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.90 crore, up 26.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.90 crore in March 2022 up 26.77% from Rs. 178.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.76 crore in March 2022 up 12.61% from Rs. 29.98 crore in March 2021.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.70 in March 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 729.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months and 157.85% over the last 12 months.