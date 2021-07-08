MARKET NEWS

KDDL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 178.19 crore, up 29.81% Y-o-Y

July 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.19 crore in March 2021 up 29.81% from Rs. 137.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021 up 332.84% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.98 crore in March 2021 up 108.05% from Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2020.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2020.

KDDL shares closed at 330.00 on July 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.07% returns over the last 6 months and 121.61% over the last 12 months.

KDDL
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations178.19178.23137.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations178.19178.23137.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.6810.8511.16
Purchase of Traded Goods97.13102.6951.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.52-4.9115.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.9622.1224.80
Depreciation10.9110.9712.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.6520.8921.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3815.620.53
Other Income2.694.041.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0719.662.21
Interest6.396.636.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6813.03-4.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.6813.03-4.75
Tax3.773.430.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.919.60-4.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.919.60-4.86
Minority Interest-1.26-1.941.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.150.11-0.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.807.77-3.35
Equity Share Capital11.6511.6511.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.706.67-2.88
Diluted EPS6.706.67-2.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.706.67-2.88
Diluted EPS6.706.67-2.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KDDL #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jul 8, 2021 09:33 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.