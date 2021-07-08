KDDL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 178.19 crore, up 29.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.19 crore in March 2021 up 29.81% from Rs. 137.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021 up 332.84% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.98 crore in March 2021 up 108.05% from Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2020.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2020.

KDDL shares closed at 330.00 on July 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.07% returns over the last 6 months and 121.61% over the last 12 months.