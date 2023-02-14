English
    KDDL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.81 crore, up 21.21% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 312.81 crore in December 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 258.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.83 crore in December 2022 up 67.01% from Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.15 crore in December 2022 up 44.49% from Rs. 41.63 crore in December 2021.

    KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 17.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.73 in December 2021.

    KDDL shares closed at 1,182.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.92% returns over the last 6 months and 24.39% over the last 12 months.

    KDDL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations312.81260.13258.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations312.81260.13258.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.2621.2614.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods168.39148.55166.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.79-27.88-27.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.6855.4631.91
    Depreciation12.4711.8912.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.3539.5834.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.4511.2726.22
    Other Income4.234.713.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.6815.9829.62
    Interest5.915.596.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.7710.3923.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.7710.3923.12
    Tax10.983.686.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.796.7116.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.796.7116.47
    Minority Interest-8.04-5.37-2.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.080.040.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.831.3813.67
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.921.0910.73
    Diluted EPS17.921.0910.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.921.0910.73
    Diluted EPS17.921.0910.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #KDDL #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 12:22 pm