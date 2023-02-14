KDDL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.81 crore, up 21.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.81 crore in December 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 258.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.83 crore in December 2022 up 67.01% from Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.15 crore in December 2022 up 44.49% from Rs. 41.63 crore in December 2021.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 17.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.73 in December 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 1,182.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.92% returns over the last 6 months and 24.39% over the last 12 months.