KCP Sugar Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.12 crore, down 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.12 crore in September 2020 down 17.81% from Rs. 87.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2020 down 227.48% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2020 down 85.9% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2019.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 14.30 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.73% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.