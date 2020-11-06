KCP Sugar Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.12 crore, down 17.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.12 crore in September 2020 down 17.81% from Rs. 87.74 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2020 down 227.48% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2020 down 85.9% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2019.
KCP Sugar shares closed at 14.30 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.73% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.12
|70.18
|87.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.12
|70.18
|87.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.42
|0.33
|0.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|64.02
|62.28
|76.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.15
|1.93
|1.15
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.60
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.65
|1.96
|3.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|3.09
|5.16
|Other Income
|1.11
|11.89
|1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|14.98
|6.57
|Interest
|6.10
|6.45
|5.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.70
|8.53
|0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.70
|8.53
|0.66
|Tax
|-0.56
|-0.92
|-3.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.14
|9.45
|4.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.14
|9.45
|4.03
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|0.83
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|0.83
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|0.83
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|0.83
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am