KCP Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.27 crore, down 5.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.27 crore in June 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 54.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2022 down 186.65% from Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2022 down 150.42% from Rs. 11.84 crore in June 2021.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 21.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.90% over the last 12 months.

KCP Sugar Ind Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.27 55.59 54.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.27 55.59 54.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.63 108.14 0.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.08 1.68 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 45.16 -85.25 50.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.17 15.28 1.20
Depreciation 0.55 2.78 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.69 6.81 2.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.02 6.14 0.18
Other Income 1.50 -6.56 11.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.52 -0.42 11.49
Interest 3.83 4.99 5.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.35 -5.41 5.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.35 -5.41 5.87
Tax 0.60 -1.50 -1.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.95 -3.91 7.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 4.24 -0.55 0.49
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.71 -4.46 7.74
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.41 0.68
Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.41 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -0.41 0.68
Diluted EPS -0.60 -0.41 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
