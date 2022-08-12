KCP Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.27 crore, down 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.27 crore in June 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 54.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2022 down 186.65% from Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2022 down 150.42% from Rs. 11.84 crore in June 2021.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 21.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.90% over the last 12 months.