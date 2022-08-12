KCP Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.27 crore, down 5.86% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.27 crore in June 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 54.46 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2022 down 186.65% from Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2022 down 150.42% from Rs. 11.84 crore in June 2021.
KCP Sugar shares closed at 21.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.90% over the last 12 months.
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.27
|55.59
|54.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.27
|55.59
|54.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.63
|108.14
|0.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.08
|1.68
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|45.16
|-85.25
|50.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.17
|15.28
|1.20
|Depreciation
|0.55
|2.78
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.69
|6.81
|2.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.02
|6.14
|0.18
|Other Income
|1.50
|-6.56
|11.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.52
|-0.42
|11.49
|Interest
|3.83
|4.99
|5.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.35
|-5.41
|5.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.35
|-5.41
|5.87
|Tax
|0.60
|-1.50
|-1.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.95
|-3.91
|7.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|4.24
|-0.55
|0.49
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.71
|-4.46
|7.74
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.41
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.41
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.41
|0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.41
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited