KCP Sugar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.60 crore, up 15.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.60 crore in December 2021 up 15.95% from Rs. 81.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021 down 225.45% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2021 down 145.89% from Rs. 16.17 crore in December 2020.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 29.85 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)