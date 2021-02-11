KCP Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.59 crore, down 13.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.59 crore in December 2020 down 13.96% from Rs. 94.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2020 up 162.44% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.17 crore in December 2020 up 86.29% from Rs. 8.68 crore in December 2019.

KCP Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 15.40 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.67% returns over the last 6 months and 4.05% over the last 12 months.