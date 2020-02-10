KCP Sugar Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 94.82 crore, down 14.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.82 crore in December 2019 down 14.53% from Rs. 110.94 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2019 up 131.98% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.68 crore in December 2019 up 258.97% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2018.

KCP Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2018.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 15.25 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.09% returns over the last 6 months and -9.50% over the last 12 months.