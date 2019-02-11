KCP Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 110.94 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.94 crore in December 2018 up 16.26% from Rs. 95.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2018 down 925.78% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2018 down 290.91% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2017.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 16.80 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.25% returns over the last 6 months and -41.87% over the last 12 months.