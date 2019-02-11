KCP Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 110.94 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.94 crore in December 2018 up 16.26% from Rs. 95.42 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2018 down 925.78% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2018 down 290.91% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2017.
KCP Sugar shares closed at 16.80 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.25% returns over the last 6 months and -41.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.94
|67.69
|95.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.94
|67.69
|95.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.42
|6.08
|77.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.34
|39.96
|-10.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.33
|1.22
|7.90
|Depreciation
|2.21
|0.58
|2.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.54
|13.42
|20.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.23
|6.43
|-1.67
|Other Income
|8.56
|3.39
|2.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.67
|9.82
|0.72
|Interest
|3.72
|4.62
|1.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.39
|5.20
|-1.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.39
|5.20
|-1.11
|Tax
|--
|4.77
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.39
|0.43
|-1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.39
|0.43
|-1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|0.04
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|0.04
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|0.04
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|0.04
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited