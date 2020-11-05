KCP Sugar Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.81 crore, down 22.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.81 crore in September 2020 down 22.1% from Rs. 99.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2020 down 181.01% from Rs. 5.76 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2020 down 80.47% from Rs. 9.73 crore in September 2019.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 14.60 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.74% returns over the last 6 months and 6.18% over the last 12 months.