KCP Sugar Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.81 crore, down 22.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.81 crore in September 2020 down 22.1% from Rs. 99.88 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2020 down 181.01% from Rs. 5.76 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2020 down 80.47% from Rs. 9.73 crore in September 2019.
KCP Sugar shares closed at 14.60 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.74% returns over the last 6 months and 6.18% over the last 12 months.
|KCP Sugar Ind Corp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.81
|73.59
|99.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.81
|73.59
|99.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.53
|1.21
|6.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|62.84
|62.48
|77.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.66
|3.40
|2.56
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.70
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.84
|2.66
|5.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|3.14
|6.98
|Other Income
|1.96
|12.13
|2.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.20
|15.27
|9.09
|Interest
|6.26
|6.46
|6.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.06
|8.81
|3.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.06
|8.81
|3.05
|Tax
|-0.40
|-0.85
|-2.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.67
|9.66
|5.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.67
|9.66
|5.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.67
|9.66
|5.76
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.89
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.89
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.89
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.89
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm