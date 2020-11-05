172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kcp-sugar-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-77-81-crore-down-22-1-y-o-y-6071871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KCP Sugar Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.81 crore, down 22.1% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.81 crore in September 2020 down 22.1% from Rs. 99.88 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2020 down 181.01% from Rs. 5.76 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2020 down 80.47% from Rs. 9.73 crore in September 2019.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 14.60 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.74% returns over the last 6 months and 6.18% over the last 12 months.

KCP Sugar Ind Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations77.8173.5999.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations77.8173.5999.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.531.216.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks62.8462.4877.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.663.402.56
Depreciation0.700.700.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.842.665.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.773.146.98
Other Income1.9612.132.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.2015.279.09
Interest6.266.466.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.068.813.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-5.068.813.05
Tax-0.40-0.85-2.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.679.665.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.679.665.76
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.679.665.76
Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.420.890.90
Diluted EPS-0.420.890.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.420.890.90
Diluted EPS-0.420.890.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

