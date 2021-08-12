KCP Sugar Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.71 crore, down 17.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.71 crore in June 2021 down 17.51% from Rs. 73.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2021 down 10.52% from Rs. 9.66 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2021 down 18.03% from Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2020.

KCP Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2020.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 23.55 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.52% returns over the last 6 months and 48.11% over the last 12 months.