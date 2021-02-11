KCP Sugar Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.47 crore, down 14.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.47 crore in December 2020 down 14.41% from Rs. 104.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2020 up 233.85% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.65 crore in December 2020 up 116.86% from Rs. 8.60 crore in December 2019.

KCP Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2019.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 15.40 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)