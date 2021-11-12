KCP Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 411.03 crore, up 30.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.03 crore in September 2021 up 30.67% from Rs. 314.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.10 crore in September 2021 up 0.45% from Rs. 29.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.15 crore in September 2021 down 13.43% from Rs. 83.34 crore in September 2020.

KCP EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.32 in September 2020.

KCP shares closed at 145.15 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.35% returns over the last 6 months and 112.05% over the last 12 months.