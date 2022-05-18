 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KCP Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 418.87 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP are:

Net Sales at Rs 418.87 crore in March 2022 up 2.39% from Rs. 409.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.17 crore in March 2022 down 44.4% from Rs. 48.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.70 crore in March 2022 down 25.09% from Rs. 90.37 crore in March 2021.

KCP EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in March 2021.

KCP shares closed at 106.35 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -4.70% over the last 12 months.

KCP
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 418.87 388.89 409.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 418.87 388.89 409.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.36 75.15 72.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.56 -5.20 11.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.87 21.43 24.43
Depreciation 16.34 16.03 16.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 289.44 251.40 211.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.41 30.07 71.58
Other Income 44.95 1.61 1.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.36 31.69 73.45
Interest 6.46 8.16 7.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.90 23.53 66.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.90 23.53 66.36
Tax 17.73 6.27 17.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.17 17.26 48.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.17 17.26 48.86
Equity Share Capital 12.89 12.89 12.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 1.34 3.79
Diluted EPS 2.11 1.34 3.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 1.34 3.79
Diluted EPS 2.11 1.34 3.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
