KCP Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 306.59 crore, up 11.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.59 crore in March 2019 up 11.91% from Rs. 273.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.90 crore in March 2019 up 77.88% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.01 crore in March 2019 up 13.81% from Rs. 39.55 crore in March 2018.

KCP EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2018.

KCP shares closed at 82.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.22% returns over the last 6 months and -33.01% over the last 12 months.