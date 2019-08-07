KCP Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 256.16 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.16 crore in June 2019 down 8.21% from Rs. 279.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.50 crore in June 2019 up 125.6% from Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.31 crore in June 2019 up 86.12% from Rs. 35.09 crore in June 2018.

KCP EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2018.

KCP shares closed at 82.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.55% returns over the last 6 months and -20.27% over the last 12 months.