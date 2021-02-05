KCP Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 339.91 crore, up 48.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.91 crore in December 2020 up 48.83% from Rs. 228.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.62 crore in December 2020 up 1115.92% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.22 crore in December 2020 up 523.31% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2019.

KCP EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.

KCP shares closed at 78.75 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.01% returns over the last 6 months and 20.23% over the last 12 months.