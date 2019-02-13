KCP Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 272.98 crore, up 3.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP are:
Net Sales at Rs 272.98 crore in December 2018 up 3.83% from Rs. 262.90 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2018 down 126.44% from Rs. 14.40 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2018 down 67.32% from Rs. 39.01 crore in December 2017.
KCP shares closed at 82.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.36% returns over the last 6 months and -40.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|KCP
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|272.98
|282.52
|262.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|272.98
|282.52
|262.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.37
|59.44
|44.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.51
|-11.22
|-8.27
|Power & Fuel
|78.69
|80.51
|76.95
|Employees Cost
|19.77
|20.75
|21.42
|Depreciation
|12.53
|12.30
|10.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.71
|99.71
|93.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|21.03
|23.87
|Other Income
|1.80
|14.36
|4.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|35.39
|28.07
|Interest
|8.76
|7.94
|8.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.54
|27.45
|19.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.54
|27.45
|19.71
|Tax
|-4.73
|6.89
|5.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.81
|20.57
|14.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.81
|20.57
|14.40
|Equity Share Capital
|12.89
|12.89
|12.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|1.60
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|1.60
|1.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|1.60
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|1.60
|1.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited