KCP Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 272.98 crore, up 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.98 crore in December 2018 up 3.83% from Rs. 262.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2018 down 126.44% from Rs. 14.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2018 down 67.32% from Rs. 39.01 crore in December 2017.

KCP shares closed at 82.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.36% returns over the last 6 months and -40.43% over the last 12 months.