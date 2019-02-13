KCL Infrra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, down 43.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2018 down 43.26% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

KCL Infrra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

KCL Infrra shares closed at 0.90 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)