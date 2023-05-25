KCD Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 515.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in March 2023 up 515.56% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 up 227.49% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 up 58.14% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

KCD Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

KCD Industries shares closed at 21.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.01% returns over the last 6 months