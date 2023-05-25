English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KCD Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 515.56% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCD Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in March 2023 up 515.56% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 up 227.49% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 up 58.14% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

    KCD Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

    KCD Industries shares closed at 21.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.01% returns over the last 6 months

    KCD Industries India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.040.73-0.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.040.73-0.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.37----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.65---0.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.130.14
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.480.030.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.57-0.20
    Other Income0.280.170.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.680.730.43
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.680.730.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.680.730.43
    Tax0.000.030.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.680.710.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.680.710.21
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.683.531.04
    Diluted EPS0.683.531.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.683.531.04
    Diluted EPS0.683.531.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KCD Industries #KCD Industries India #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:20 pm