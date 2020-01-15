KCD Industries Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 312% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2019 up 312% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019 up 290% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018.

KCD Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2018.

KCD Industries shares closed at 38.55 on January 14, 2020 (BSE)