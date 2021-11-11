KBS India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in September 2021 up 10.54% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021 up 236.76% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021 up 1150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

KBS India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.

KBS India shares closed at 5.56 on November 09, 2021 (BSE)