KBS India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 21.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 21.09% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 3196.77% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

KBS India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

KBS India shares closed at 10.02 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.79% returns over the last 6 months and 682.81% over the last 12 months.