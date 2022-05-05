 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KBS India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 68.17% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KBS India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 68.17% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 102.08% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 73.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

KBS India shares closed at 16.95 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 235.64% returns over the last 6 months and 312.41% over the last 12 months.

KBS India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.55 0.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.55 0.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.19 0.35
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 0.33 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.01 -0.44
Other Income 0.18 0.01 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.00 0.18
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.01 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.01 0.17
Tax 0.01 0.00 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.01 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.01 0.15
Equity Share Capital 8.52 8.52 8.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
