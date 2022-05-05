KBS India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 68.17% Y-o-Y
May 05, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KBS India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 68.17% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 102.08% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 73.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
KBS India shares closed at 16.95 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 235.64% returns over the last 6 months and 312.41% over the last 12 months.
|KBS India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.39
|0.55
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.39
|0.55
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.19
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.33
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.01
|-0.44
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.01
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.00
|0.18
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.17
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|8.52
|8.52
|8.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
