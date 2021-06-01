KBS India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 1.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2021 up 1.01% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 up 164.3% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 up 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

KBS India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2020.

KBS India shares closed at 4.18 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)