KBS India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 20.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 20.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 108.01% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 112.09% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019.

KBS India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2019.

KBS India shares closed at 4.00 on May 07, 2020 (BSE)