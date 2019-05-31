KBS India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 173.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 173.77% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2019 down 323.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 down 468.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

KBS India shares closed at 5.28 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)