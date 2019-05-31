KBS India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 173.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KBS India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 173.77% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2019 down 323.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019 down 468.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.
KBS India shares closed at 5.28 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)
|
|KBS India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.16
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.16
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.18
|0.23
|0.28
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|-0.25
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.64
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.89
|-0.14
|Other Income
|-0.65
|0.26
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.96
|-0.63
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-0.65
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.97
|-0.65
|-0.27
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.18
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|-0.47
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|-0.47
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|8.52
|8.52
|8.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-0.55
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-0.55
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-0.55
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-0.55
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited