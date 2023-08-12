KBS India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 13.12% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 104.04% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 93.24% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

KBS India shares closed at 10.35 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.15% returns over the last 6 months and 531.10% over the last 12 months.