    KBS India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KBS India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 13.12% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 104.04% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 93.24% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

    KBS India shares closed at 10.35 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.15% returns over the last 6 months and 531.10% over the last 12 months.

    KBS India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.340.310.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.340.310.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.180.16
    Depreciation0.070.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.480.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.360.03
    Other Income0.150.470.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.110.74
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.110.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.110.73
    Tax--0.010.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.100.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.100.54
    Equity Share Capital10.3210.328.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.63
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.010.63
    Diluted EPS-0.010.010.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

