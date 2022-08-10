KBS India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 13.97% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 up 88.13% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

KBS India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2021.

KBS India shares closed at 11.95 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 102.89% over the last 12 months.