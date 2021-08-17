KBS India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 142.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 142.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021 up 1755.17% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 1025% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

KBS India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

KBS India shares closed at 5.99 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.24% returns over the last 6 months