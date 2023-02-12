KBS India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 17.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KBS India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 12482.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 3275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
KBS India shares closed at 95.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 569.23% returns over the last 6 months and 526.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|KBS India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.45
|0.47
|0.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.45
|0.47
|0.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.16
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.20
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.11
|-0.01
|Other Income
|-1.24
|0.54
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|0.65
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.28
|0.64
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.28
|0.64
|-0.01
|Tax
|-0.32
|0.16
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|0.49
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|0.49
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|10.32
|8.52
|8.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|0.57
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|0.57
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|0.57
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|0.57
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited