KBS India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 17.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KBS India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 12482.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 3275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

KBS India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.45 0.47 0.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.45 0.47 0.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.16 0.19
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.27 0.20 0.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.11 -0.01
Other Income -1.24 0.54 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.27 0.65 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.28 0.64 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.28 0.64 -0.01
Tax -0.32 0.16 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.96 0.49 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.96 0.49 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 10.32 8.52 8.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 0.57 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.92 0.57 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 0.57 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.92 0.57 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
