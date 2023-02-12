English
    KBS India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 17.63% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KBS India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 12482.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 3275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    KBS India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.450.470.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.450.470.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.160.19
    Depreciation0.000.000.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.200.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.11-0.01
    Other Income-1.240.540.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.270.650.00
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.280.64-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.280.64-0.01
    Tax-0.320.160.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.960.49-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.960.49-0.01
    Equity Share Capital10.328.528.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.920.57-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.920.57-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.920.57-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.920.57-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
