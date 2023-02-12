KBS India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 17.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 17.63% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 12482.89% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 3275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

KBS India shares closed at 95.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 569.23% returns over the last 6 months and 526.39% over the last 12 months.