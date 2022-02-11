KBS India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, up 35.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2021 up 35.09% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 174.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

KBS India shares closed at 15.31 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)