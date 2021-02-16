KBS India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 122.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2020 up 122.61% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 115.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

KBS India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

KBS India shares closed at 4.95 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)