KBS India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 59.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KBS India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 59.76% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018 down 4749.48% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 down 1550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
KBS India shares closed at 4.35 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)
|
|KBS India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.16
|0.13
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.16
|0.13
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.23
|0.13
|0.18
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|-0.85
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|0.68
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.26
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.94
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.92
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|0.92
|-0.04
|Tax
|-0.18
|0.26
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|0.66
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|0.66
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|8.52
|8.52
|8.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|0.78
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|0.78
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|0.78
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|0.78
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited