KBS India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 59.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 59.76% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018 down 4749.48% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2018 down 1550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

KBS India shares closed at 4.35 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)