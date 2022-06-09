KBC Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.13 crore, down 53.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.13 crore in March 2022 down 53.13% from Rs. 45.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2022 down 82.19% from Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2022 down 68.02% from Rs. 22.36 crore in March 2021.

KBC Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2021.

KBC Global shares closed at 5.15 on June 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -72.24% returns over the last 6 months and -70.99% over the last 12 months.