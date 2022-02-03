KBC Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.82 crore, down 26.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.82 crore in December 2021 down 26.85% from Rs. 39.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021 up 18.23% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2021 up 11.16% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2020.

KBC Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2020.

KBC Global shares closed at 16.45 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.71% returns over the last 6 months and 59.09% over the last 12 months.