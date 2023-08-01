English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kaynes Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 290.59 crore, up 51.61% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaynes Technology India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 290.59 crore in June 2023 up 51.61% from Rs. 191.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.19 crore in June 2023 up 105.66% from Rs. 12.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.90 crore in June 2023 up 76.75% from Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2022.

    Kaynes Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.65 in June 2022.

    Kaynes Tech shares closed at 1,813.55 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 134.64% returns over the last 6 months

    Kaynes Technology India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations290.59356.26191.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations290.59356.26191.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials202.76257.25153.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.47-15.87-17.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.2224.3916.47
    Depreciation4.854.614.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.7335.2913.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.5650.6021.87
    Other Income8.495.930.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.0556.5322.80
    Interest11.148.017.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.9148.5215.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.9148.5215.67
    Tax6.729.903.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.1938.6112.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.1938.6112.25
    Equity Share Capital58.1458.1446.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.338.152.65
    Diluted EPS4.338.062.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.338.152.65
    Diluted EPS4.338.062.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #kaynes tech #Kaynes Technology India #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!